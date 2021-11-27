W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $1,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $489.54. The company had a trading volume of 172,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $501.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

