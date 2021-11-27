Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

