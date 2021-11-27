NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 773 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $187.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.10. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

