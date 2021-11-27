FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of FactSet Research Systems worth $69,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $458.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $470.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

