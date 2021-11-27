T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.87 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.