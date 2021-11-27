LCM Capital Management Inc Has $4.53 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LCM Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 3.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VFH traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 780,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,400. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

