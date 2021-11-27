Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $183.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.23.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

