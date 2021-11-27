CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Boosted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 61,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

