iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 10.1% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned 0.19% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $96.99. 387,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

