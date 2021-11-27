Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $59,347,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $31,564,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.67. 358,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

