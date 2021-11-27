Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,700 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 174.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 824,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 524,265 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 5,501,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.