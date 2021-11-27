Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 34,000 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 138,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $42.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.