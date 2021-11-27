Insight Folios Inc Purchases New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. 240,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,497. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $61.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

