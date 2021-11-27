Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Vector Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Vector Group worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 477,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.