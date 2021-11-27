Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 192,096 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

