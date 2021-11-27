ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Position Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 54.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 155,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 213.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

