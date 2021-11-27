Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

