Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $202.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

