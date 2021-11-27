Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of MSCI worth $75,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $621.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

