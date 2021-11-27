Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,444 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $262.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.26. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

