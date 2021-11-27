Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report sales of $856.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,916 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,663. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

