Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Summit Insights raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,185,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,798,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,642,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

