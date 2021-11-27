DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €42.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($48.39).

Several equities research analysts have commented on DWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

DWS stock traded down €1.30 ($1.48) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.88 ($39.64). The company had a trading volume of 163,170 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of €36.62 and a 200 day moving average of €38.00. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

