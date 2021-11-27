Landshare (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $11.64 Million

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $9.80 or 0.00017921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $11.64 million and $1.12 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landshare has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00044385 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00234075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,789,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,200 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

