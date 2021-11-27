Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Trimmed by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 4.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,910,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

