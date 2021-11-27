Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.34% of Triumph Group worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

