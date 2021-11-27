Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs accounts for approximately 2.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 5.41% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,561,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,601,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter.

ATMP stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

