Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nov 27th, 2021

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 6,736.8% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBBF shares. Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

