Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 6,736.8% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBBF shares. Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

