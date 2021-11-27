Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Up 29,320.0% in November

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, an increase of 29,320.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Marston’s stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

