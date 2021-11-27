192,529 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 192,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 374,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

