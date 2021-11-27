Latitude Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 105.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $114,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 43.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $214,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

NYSE:HON opened at $208.21 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

