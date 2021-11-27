Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $112.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $117.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

