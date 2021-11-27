BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 9.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $48,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 613,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares during the period.

SCHZ opened at $54.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

