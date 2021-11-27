BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.66.

