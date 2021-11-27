Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,399,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

