Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 160 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $389.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $230.36 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.