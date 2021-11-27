General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

