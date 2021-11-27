Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

