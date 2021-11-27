Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 13,721 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.2% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.