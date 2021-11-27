Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,974,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

NASDAQ COST opened at $546.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $554.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.