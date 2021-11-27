Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $2.30 Million in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of AB opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

