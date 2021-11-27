Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,846 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 1.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Copart by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 349,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Copart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

