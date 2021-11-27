Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69.

