Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

