FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.