Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target at $37.14

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CCHGY stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

