ColossusXT Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015733 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,335,714,418 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

