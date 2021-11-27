Mina Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $99.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00009092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00077950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00104481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.29 or 0.07484795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,936.56 or 1.00038964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 305,018,339 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

