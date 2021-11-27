Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

