North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 7th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$11.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.33.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.50 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3773789 earnings per share for the current year.

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.38.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,096,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,503,291.39.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

